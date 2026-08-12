Pleasure yacht completely destroyed by fire in Türkiye's Fethiye - media

A large pleasure yacht carrying 115 tourists, including children, caught fire during a cruise off the coast of Fethiye in southwestern Türkiye on Wednesday, Turkish media reported.

The blaze started in the galley and quickly spread to the deck, forcing passengers to jump into the water. Rescue teams arrived swiftly and evacuated everyone to shore.

The vessel was almost entirely destroyed, but no casualties have been reported so far. It remains unclear whether any Russian nationals were on board.

Experts are investigating the exact cause of the fire.