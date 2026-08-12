Spanish Super Cup moved from Saudi Arabia to Türkiye

The Spanish Super Cup will be held in Istanbul in 2027, the Royal Spanish Football Federation announced.

The tournament was originally scheduled for Saudi Arabia, but was moved due to the kingdom hosting the Asian Cup during the same period.

Four teams will compete for the trophy: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, and Real Sociedad. The matches will take place from February 2 to February 7 at the Olympic Stadium.

Since 2020, the Super Cup has traditionally been held in Saudi Arabia, with the exception of 2021, when it was played in Spain due to the COVID-19 pandemic.