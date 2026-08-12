CIA doubts Israeli intel on Iranian threat that led Trump to swap planes

U.S. spy agency CIA expressed skepticism to the U.S. administration about Israeli intelligence regarding an Iranian assassination plot that led U.S. President Donald Trump to secretly switch planes while departing Turkey last month.

Israel told the Central Intelligence Agency about the threat, but analysts there didn’t find it compelling, The Washington Post reported, citing current and former U.S. officials familiar with the intelligence.

One of the officials dismissed the intelligence as “Israeli-derived, not U.S.-generated, and viewed as low confidence,” while another said that “the Secret Service has had three near misses with this president, so they’re not taking any chances.”

U.S. President Donald Trump was sneaked away from Air Force One to a military plane at Ankara airport last month due to the threat of an Iranian attack. He’d been in the Turkish capital to attend a NATO summit.