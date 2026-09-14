50 Azerbaijani families returning to Khojavend

Today, the next group of former internally displaced persons is returning to the Azerbaijani city of Khojavend, the settlement of Girmizi Bazar, and the village of Guzeykhirman.

At this stage, 33 families, or 135 people, are returning to Khojavend, 9 families, or 44 people, to the settlement of Girmizi Bazar, and 8 families, or 41 people, to the village of Guzeykhirman.

The relocated families had previously been temporarily housed in various regions of the country, primarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

Azerbaijani citizens are being given the opportunity to return to their hometowns as part of the "Great Return" program in territories liberated from occupation.