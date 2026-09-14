US House committee advances new Russia sanctions bill

The U.S. House Rules Committee advanced a bill tightening sanctions against Russia and sent it to the full House of Representatives during a vote streamed on its website.

Seven committee members voted to approve the rules governing consideration of the bill on the House floor, while three voted against. Lawmakers also rejected several amendments proposed by Democrats. The bill was subsequently sent to the full House.

According to Fox News, the House may begin debating the legislation and hold a procedural vote as early as September 15. If the measure clears that hurdle, a final vote could follow the next day.

The Senate approved the legislation on August 7. If passed by the House, it will be sent to U.S. President Donald Trump for his signature.