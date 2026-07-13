Airlines advised against flying over Persian Gulf countries

EASA issued an advisory to international airlines regarding flights over the Persian Gulf countries. Due to the escalation between the US and Iran, flights in the region are still unsafe.

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) published a bulletin on its website advising airlines against flying over the airspace of several Persian Gulf countries until July 29.

The advisory mentions the following countries: Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The advisory also applies to a specific area over the waters of the Gulf of Oman.