Trump cancels major strike on Iran to secure deal

US President Donald Trump announced he had agreed to cancel a planned major strike on Iran in order to preserve the chance of reaching a deal with Tehran.

According to Trump, the United States is now fully prepared for unprecedented military action on a scale not seen since World War II.

"We have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries, to hold off any attack in that the perimeters of a deal has been agreed to",

Trump said.

He said the deal would entail the prompt and unconditional opening of the Strait of Hormuz and the elimination of any nuclear threat from Iran.

In response to the request, Trump said he decided not to carry out the strike, guided by the interests of peace, as well as Iran's "survival and prosperity". However, he added that a deal remains an essential condition.

Trump also said Israel "shares a commitment" to this course.