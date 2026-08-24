Another 43 families returning to Azerbaijan's Khojavend

Another group of ex-IDPs has been sent today to the Azerbaijani city of Khojavend, the Girmizi Bazar settlement, and the village of Guzeykhirman.

The families temporarily residing in various parts of the republic, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings, are being resettled in the city of Khojavend, the Girmizi Bazar settlement, and the village of Guzeykhirman in the Khojavend region.

At this stage, 19 families (88 people) are being resettled in the city of Khojavend, 11 families (42 people) in the Girmizi Bazar settlement, and 13 families (61 people) in the village of Guzeykhirman.

The resettlement of people into areas liberated from occupation continues under Azerbaijan's "Great Return" programme.