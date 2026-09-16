The House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress has passed the bill to toughen anti-Russian sanctions previously approved by the U.S. Senate.

The Republican-majority ​House voted ​262 ⁠to 159 in favor ⁠of ​the bill.

The 'sanctions from hell' bill, authored by the late Senator Lindsey Graham (designated as a terrorist and extremist in Russia), was passed by Congress on August 7. Once approved by the House, it will be submitted to President Donald Trump for signing.

The document provides for restrictions on top Russian politicians and military officials, as well as state companies, along with secondary sanctions on Russia’s trading partners. The bill allows the U.S. to impose 100% tariffs on the countries that are major buyers of Russian oil and gas, and also tighten sanctions on Iran.

The measure would also impose sanctions on Russian officials, banks and a fleet of tankers.