Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia tops buyers of Georgian sauces

Russia tops buyers of Georgian sauces
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgia exported 911 tonnes of sauces in the first eight months of the year, with Russia receiving 324 tonnes — more than a third of total shipments — making it the largest buyer, the Ministry of Agriculture said.

Export value for the period reached $2.3 million, showing a 6% increase compared to the same period last year.

Adjika, tkemali, and tomato and pomegranate sauces are in highest demand, with additional buyers in the EU, the US, Azerbaijan, and Israel.

The average price per kilogram of sauce in August 2026 was $2.49, 23% higher than a year earlier.

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