Azerbaijan marks State Sovereignty Day

Azerbaijan is celebrating State Sovereignty Day today, a commemorative date established after successful counter‑terrorism operations in Karabakh that restored constitutional order across the country's entire territory.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated citizens on the occasion and the historic de‑occupation of Khankendi.

"Long live Karabakh! Long live our glorious army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!"

Aliyev said.

The Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the September 19–20, 2023 counter‑terrorism operations that dismantled the illegal separatist regime.

"The restoration of Azerbaijan's state sovereignty created a new political reality in the region, opening new opportunities for the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations and for lasting peace",

the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry further emphasized the significance of the day as a symbol of national will and deep respect for the memory of the martyrs.

The ministry also added that Azerbaijan's sovereignty is "eternal, indivisible, and inviolable".

Today also marks City Days for Khankendi, Khojaly, Khojavend, and Aghdara, established by a decree in September 2024.