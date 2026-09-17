Araghchi discusses regional developments with Pakistani counterpart

Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, in which the two sides discussed the latest regional developments, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Saturday.

According to the ministry, Dar stressed the importance of uninterrupted energy supplies and the safe and expeditious passage of ships, particularly given their implications for developing countries and global supply chains.

Dar underscored that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable means to ensure peace and stability in the region, the ministry said.

The two foreign ministers also agreed to maintain close cooperation, according to the ministry.