US to help Armenia modernize its defence

Military consultations between Armenia and the United States at the level of their defence ministries were held in Yerevan on Saturday. The talks outlined prospects for further development of defence cooperation.

According to Armenia’s Defence Ministry, Armenian military officials held consultations with representatives of the US Pentagon in Yerevan on Saturday. The US delegation was led by Kansas Brigadier General Paul Schneider and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Eurasia Andrew Loomis.

The consultations discussed opportunities for further US assistance to Armenia in military reforms and progress achieved by Yerevan in military programmes to date.

The sides also discussed preparations for new plans for cooperation between Armenia’s Defence Ministry and the Pentagon aimed at strengthening Armenia’s defence capabilities.