Trump to put Iran nuclear threat at center of UN address

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to use his upcoming U.N. General Assembly address to make the case that Iran must be prevented from obtaining a nuclear weapon, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz said.

The president will also discuss the administration's efforts in Gaza, including its 20-point peace plan, according to Waltz.

Trump's U.N. visit will include a meeting with leaders from six Gulf Arab countries as Washington weighs its next steps in the war with Iran.

Waltz said Trump is also scheduled to hold meetings with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

The president is set to address the General Assembly next week as world leaders gather in New York.