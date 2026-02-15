Armenian-Azerbaijani border delimitation commissions to meet in Armenia

Narek Minasyan, an associate expert at the Armenian Council Analytical Center, disclosed the upcoming meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani commissions on state border delimitation and border securityduring a roundtable discussion held as part of the "Bridge of Peace" initiative.

"A meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani border delimitation commissions is planned for the near future. Considering that the previous meeting took place in Azerbaijan, the next one will most likely take place in Armenia",

Narek Minasyan said.

The roundtable took place on 13–14 February in the Armenian resort town of Tsaghkadzor. The event was part of the "Bridge of Peace" initiative, launched in 2025 to facilitate reciprocal visits between civil society representatives from the two countries. This marked the third such meeting, but for the first time in three decades, Azerbaijani participants entered Armenia via the land border. Representatives from various media outlets also attended.

The legal framework for the delimitation commissions' work was established by a law signed by Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan on 24 October 2024. To date, 12 rounds of negotiations have been held, with the most recent taking place on 28 November 2025 in the Azerbaijani city of Gabala.