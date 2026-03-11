Armenian Constitution should not refer to Declaration of Independence - Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reiterated that the new proposed Constitution of Armenia, which is currently under development, should not contain a reference to the Declaration of Independence, unlike the current Constitution.

The PM stressed that has already addressed this issue, including in his messages dedicated to the declaration of Independence Day.

"The new Constitution should not reference the Declaration of Independence," Pashinyan said.

And I will explain why: the Declaration of Independence is structured around a logic of conflict. We cannot proceed with the logic of conflict and expect to build an independent state,” Pashinyan said at a press briefing.