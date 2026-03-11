US to release 40 percent of oil from strategic petroleum reserve

The U.S. will release 172 million barrels of oil from its strategic petroleum reserve in a bid to reduce oil prices that have soared due to supply shocks from the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said.
According to him, the release is part of a broader release of 400 million barrels of oil agreed to by the 32-nation International Energy Agency earlier in the day.
Wright said the release will begin next week and will take about 120 days to deliver.
When asked earlier whether he was looking at the threshold for the strategic petroleum reserve, U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington will "reduce it a little bit."
"The United States has arranged to more than replace these strategic reserves with approximately 200 million barrels within the next year," the U.S. energy secretary said.
The Strategic Petroleum Reserve currently contains roughly 415 million barrels.