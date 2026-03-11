Vestnik Kavkaza

US to release 40 percent of oil from strategic petroleum reserve

US to release 40 percent of oil from strategic petroleum reserve
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The U.S. will ​release 172 million barrels of oil from its strategic ‌petroleum reserve in a bid to reduce oil prices that have soared due to supply shocks from the U.S.-Israeli war on ​Iran, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said.

According to him, the release is part of a broader ⁠release of 400 million barrels of oil agreed ​to by the 32-nation International Energy Agency earlier in the ​day.

Wright said the release will begin next week and will take about 120 days to deliver.

When asked earlier whether he was looking at the threshold for the ​strategic petroleum reserve, U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington ​will "reduce ⁠it a little bit."

"The United States has arranged to more than replace these strategic reserves with approximately 200 million ⁠barrels ​within the next year," the U.S. ​energy secretary said.

The Strategic Petroleum Reserve currently contains roughly 415 million barrels.

365 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.