Vestnik Kavkaza

Attacks on Iran сlose door to conflict resolution, Lavrov says

Attacks on Iran сlose door to conflict resolution, Lavrov says
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Russian Foreign Minister expressed Russia's position on the resumption of military action in the Middle East. According to him, this is a complete violation of the terms of the memorandum of understanding.

Russia views the resumption of strikes on Iran as a violation of the memorandum signed between Tehran and Washington, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said. The foreign minister announced this at a press conference following a meeting with Chadian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Sabré Fadoul.

"We view [the resumption of military aggression against Iran – ed.] as a violation of the memorandum, and there's not much to comment on. This is unfortunate, because both civilian infrastructure in Iran and civilian facilities in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries are being damaged,”

 

– Sergey Lavrov said. 

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