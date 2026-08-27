Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan Railways to undertake large-scale digitalization

Azerbaijan Railways to undertake large-scale digitalization
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan Railways is launching a major digitalization programme worth over $60 million, supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and has begun a preliminary market review.

The project will switch the carrier to centralised software from SAP SE, automating financial reporting, personnel records, maintenance, asset control, and procurement.

The ADB is providing $47 million, with the remainder financed by the Azerbaijani government. The project presentation and meetings with potential contractors are scheduled for August–September.

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