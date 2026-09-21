Europe cannot become stronger without Türkiye, Erdoğan says

The Turkish president stressed the importance of the republic for ensuring Europe’s security. According to him, Europeans will not be able to achieve this without Türkiye.

Türkiye is an integral part of Europe and its security architecture, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a speech on September 22 at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

“With its growing defence industry and resilient economy, Türkiye continues to remain an island of stability amid conflicts. As an integral part of Europe, our country plays an important role in ensuring the prosperity and security of the continent,”

- the Turkish leader said.

He also stressed that Europe would not be able to become stronger without the republic.

“I openly declare that Europe, which excludes Türkiye from its security architecture, will not be able to become stronger and safer,”

- Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

He stressed that Türkiye is shaping its future with the European Union, guided by this strategic vision.