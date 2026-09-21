EU Council extends sanctions against 3,000 people and entities linked to Russia

The anti-Russian sanctions, which cover 3,000 individuals and legal entities, have been extended for three years, the EU Council informed. They will remain in effect until September 2029.

Personal sanctions against Russia have been extended for three years. This was stated in a message published on September 22 on the EU Council’s social media accounts.

“The EU has extended the sanctions until September 22, 2029. [...] They apply to over 3,000 individuals and legal entities,”

- EU Council.

The council said in a communique that the existing restrictive measures apply to more than 3,000 individuals and legal entities and include a ban on “entry into or transit through the EU for individuals, the freezing of assets, as well as a ban on providing funds or other economic resources to individuals and entities listed under the sanctions.”