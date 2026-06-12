Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan reduces imports from Türkiye by 7 percent

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© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Deliveries of goods from Türkiye to Azerbaijan have decreased by 7% this year. The value of Turkish imports amounted to just under $1 bln.

In the first 5 months of the year, Azerbaijan reduced its imports of goods from Türkiye by 7%. The total value of these imports amounted to $926 mln.

In May, imports decreased by almost 46%. The value of these imports amounted to $162 mln. Exports to Azerbaijan reportedly accounted for 1% of the country's total exports in the first half of the year.

Türkiye exported the most goods to Germany, with exports exceeding $8 bln. In total, Türkiye exported goods worth $97 bln.

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