Azerbaijan to build schools in Syria

Azerbaijan and Syria are strengthening cooperation: Azerbaijan will build and restore schools in the Arab Republic. A cooperation agreement was signed between Azerbaijan, Syria, and ICESCO.

According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Education, Azerbaijani specialists will build 10 schools in Syria and restore approximately 100 schools damaged during the years of the conflicts.

In late January, Baku and Damascus discussed cooperation in the energy sector.