Azerbaijani and Armenian border delimitation commissions hold meeting in Gabala

The 12th meeting of the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the Commission on Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan was held in Gabala on November 28.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.

During the meeting, the parties noted the agreement reached as a result of the 11th meeting on January 16, 2025, to initiate comprehensive delimitation work from the northern section - starting from the area of the tri-junction point of the borders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia - and proceed southward to the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia with Iran.

The parties conducted a detailed exchange of views on organizational and technical issues related to the delimitation activities. Drafts of the relevant instructions on the procedures for carrying out the delimitation work were also discussed.

Shahin Mustafayev and Mher Grigoryan also held a separate exchange of views on matters of mutual interest.

The parties agreed to determine the date of the next meeting, in working order, in one of the cities of Armenia.