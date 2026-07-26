Azerbaijani pilots to train on Turkish aircraft

Azerbaijan is close to signing a contract with Turkish aerospace company TUSAŞ for the supply of HÜRKUŞ-II (Free Bird) training aircraft, the company's CEO Mehmet Demiroglu told Haber Türk.

"At the moment, all testing and certification work is completely completed. Deliveries now begin",

Demiroglu said.

The new HÜRKUŞ-II is an upgraded version of the earlier A, B, and C models, the CEO explained.

The turboprop trainer features a tandem seating arrangement, a low wing, and a single engine, designed for the full pilot training cycle — from basic flight instruction to transitioning to combat jet aircraft, Demiroglu said.

The aircraft is in demand not only in Azerbaijan, but also in the countries of the Persian Gulf, Africa and South America, with both training and combat versions under consideration, the company chief added.