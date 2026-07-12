Azerbaijani rowers win 18 medals at Poti regatta

Azerbaijani rowers won 18 medals at the international rowing, canoeing, and kayaking regatta in Poti, Georgia.

Ivan Vorobyansky was the star of the kayaking competition, taking home three gold medals across three different distances.

In doubles kayak, Giyas Ahmedov and Tengiz Gagnidze won the 200m and 500m events, while Elmir Tarverdiyev and Mustafa Velizade claimed gold in the 500m and 1000m distances.

Sabit Abdullayev and Mukhammad Gasanov won gold in the 1500m singles rowing event. Isabala Dadashzade and Ismail Shirinov also took gold in the doubles over the same distance.

In total, Azerbaijani rowers secured 10 gold, 5 bronze, and 3 silver medals at the Poti regatta. The team from the South Caucasus republic finished second overall