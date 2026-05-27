Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway to officially open on June 2

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will officially open next Tuesday, June 2, Georgian media reported.

The opening ceremony will take place at Akhalkalaki station in Georgia, with officials from all three countries — Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye — attending the event.

The railway connecting Baku and Kars has been operating in test mode since 2017, but its formal launch will only happen now.

The 827-kilometer line includes 213 kilometers running through Georgian territory. Construction of the Georgian section was financed by a $775 million loan from Azerbaijan. Loan repayment is expected to come from revenues generated by the project's operation.