Baku calls for investigation into provocation near Azerbaijani embassy in Moscow

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the posting of provocative images targeting Azerbaijan by unidentified individuals outside the guesthouse of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry, the incident took place around midday in Moscow on August 27.

“We strongly condemn the posting of provocative images directed against our country by unidentified individuals outside the guesthouse of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Russian Federation on August 27 around midday,” the statement said.

The ministry called on Russia's relevant authorities to provide an appropriate legal assessment of the provocative actions and ensure a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry recalled Moscow's obligations under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations to ensure the necessary level of security for the Embassy of Azerbaijan and its staff.