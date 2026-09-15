Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenia not raised issue of withdrawing Russian base in Gyumri - Simonyan

Armenia not raised issue of withdrawing Russian base in Gyumri - Simonyan
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenia has made no statements about withdrawing Russia's 102nd military base from its territory, Security Council Secretary Alen Simonyan said, adding that only the Russian side has commented on the issue.

"Statements regarding the military base are coming from the Russian side; we haven't said a word to them. As the Prime Minister [of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan — the editor's note] put it: if they want to stay, let them stay; if they want to leave, let them leave",

Simonyan said.

He added that if Russian representatives raise the matter during negotiations, Armenia will present its position.

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