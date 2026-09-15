Fidan and Araghchi discuss recent Middle East developments

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation on September 16, a Turkish ministry source said.

"Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on September 16. During the call, they discussed current events in the context of recent attacks and ongoing negotiations",

the source said.

This is the second call between the two ministers in five days. On September 12, they discussed the Strait of Hormuz situation and attacks on Saudi Arabia.