Ankara condemns Houthi attack on Mecca

Turkey strongly condemned the Houthi attack targeting the holy Muslim city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, The Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

"We strongly condemn the Houthi attack using unmanned aerial vehicles against the holy city of Mecca," the statement reads.

The ministry reaffirmed Ankara's support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and security of Saudi Arabia and once again emphasized solidarity with Saudi Arabia.

Ankara also said that such attacks pose a security threat to the entire region and called for their immediate cessation.