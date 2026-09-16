Turkish and Iranian interior ministers discuss counterterrorism, illegal migration

Türkiye's Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci met with his Iranian counterpart Eskandar Momeni in Ankara to discuss counterterrorism, organized crime, border security, and irregular migration.

The meeting focused on the fight against organized crime groups, and security cooperation between the two countries.

Ciftci stressed the importance of coordination and solidarity between Türkiye and Iran in combating terrorism and transnational crime. The ministers also discussed extradition and deportation procedures between Türkiye and Iran.

"We attach importance to strengthening relations between our Interpol units and ensuring that processes are carried out more effectively," Ciftci said.

The Iranian minister supported a political solution with the PKK and stressed that Türkiye, Iraq, Iran, and Syria must join hands for a fundamental solution.