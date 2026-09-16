Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenia's high court finds TRIPP obligations constitutional

Armenia's high court finds TRIPP obligations constitutional
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenia’s Constitutional Court has ruled that the obligations stipulated in the framework agreement on strategic cooperation concerning the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP) project comply with the Constitution.

International agreements are sent to the high court as part of a standard procedure ahead of a ratification vote in parliament.

The Constitutional Court has published the full text of the decision. The Constitutional Court began examining the issue on September 15 under a written procedure, and the decision was adopted on the same day.

The document deemed constitutional by the Constitutional Court will be sent to parliament for ratification.

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