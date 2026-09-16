Tel Aviv, Washington and Rabat to cooperate within Abraham Accords framework

Israel, Morocco and the U.S. held a trilateral diplomatic summit in New York on September 16, agreeing to advance the Abraham Accords.

The meeting of Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, and U.S. Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz comes a day after the sixth anniversary of the Abraham Accords.

The three countries reaffirmed their commitment to steps including upgrading diplomatic relations between Israel and Morocco, raising the status of their respective diplomatic missions to embassies and appointing ambassadors.

Israel and Morocco also agreed to conclude agreements on investment protection and the prevention of double taxation by the end of 2026.

The agreements are intended to facilitate reciprocal investment and strengthen economic and business ties between the two countries.

It was also agreed to expand flights between Israel and Morocco to include flights operated by Moroccan airlines, implementing this expansion by the end of 2026.

The sides further agreed that Israel and Morocco would hold reciprocal high-level visits in the coming months.