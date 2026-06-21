Body of missing boy found in Ingushetia river

The search operation for the eight‑year‑old boy carried away by the Sunzha River ended: the child’s body was found.

The rescue operation, in which emergency workers and volunteers searched for the boy swept away by the current of the Sunzha, concluded, the Ingushetia branch of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) reports.

"At 16:50, the boy’s body was discovered,”

— Ingushetia EMERCOM informed.

The agency clarified that Ahmed Evloev, head of the Crisis Management Center, officially announced the completion of the search-and-rescue efforts.

The boy, aged 8, was swept away by the turbulent mountain river Sunzha on June 15. The search was carried out for over 8 days. The operation involved rescuers, volunteers, and local residents from Chechnya, Dagestan, North Ossetia, Kabardino‑Balkaria, and Karachay‑Cherkessia, in total, several thousand people participated in it.