Construction of Akkuyu NPP Unit 1 completed, Likhachev says

Rosatom's Director General announced the completion of construction work at Unit 1 of the Akkuyu NPP in Türkiye. Cold hydro test of the reactor is currently underway.

Construction work on Unit 1 of the Akkuyu NPP in Türkiye has been completed, Alexey Likhachev, Director General of Rosatom, announced during a visit to the plant.

According to a statement from Rosatom's press service, during a site tour, he visited the central hall of Unit 1's reactor compartment, where he reviewed the construction results.

Likhachev noted that cold hydro test of the reactor has begun and is scheduled for completion in a few weeks.

"We are recording the completion of construction work. Cold hydro test of the reactor began tonight, and this work will be completed within a few weeks. It will literally be a matter of weeks before startup operations begin,”

– Alexey Likhachev said.