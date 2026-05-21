Energy Ministers of Azerbaijan and Türkiye discuss energy projects

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and his Turkish counterpart Alparslan Bayraktar met on the sidelines of the Istanbul Natural Resources Summit, Shahbazov wrote on social media on May 22.

The ministers discussed expanding the strategic energy partnership built through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and TANAP projects, as well as the role of bilateral cooperation in global energy security, including the electricity sector.

They also discussed plans to transmit electricity from Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan and Georgia, as well as via the Zangezur Corridor from Central Asia to Türkiye and Europe.