Erdogan's visit to UAE postponed due to Al Nahyan's illness

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has postponed his planned visit to the United Arab Emirates.

The Turkish leader’s visit to the UAE on February 16 was postponed due to health problems experienced by President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Erdoğan instead held a telephone conversation with his counterpart.

According to a statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate, the leaders discussed opportunities for cooperation and steps to further strengthen relations in line with the common interests of their countries and peoples.

The statement said the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral ties, particularly on the basis of progress achieved in various areas, including development partnerships. They also discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern, recent developments in the region and ongoing efforts in response to those developments.

Both leaders confirmed that their postponed meeting would be rescheduled and expressed their intention to meet as soon as possible.

Erdogan is expected to travel to Ethiopia on February 17 for a one-day visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and signing new cooperation agreements.