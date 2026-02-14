Fifth residential complex construction begins in Aghdam

Residents have recently returned to the second residential complex in Azerbaijan's Aghdam city, employee of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service for Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts Fidan Mammadli said.

Mammadli highlighted that a new phase of development has commenced, with construction already underway on the 5th residential complex, which will consist of 12 neighborhoods.

The project encompasses 50 buildings, including 40 residential units and 10 non-residential structures. A total of 1,074 apartments are planned, ranging from one-bedroom to four-bedroom units, all designed to accommodate returning families.

Furthermore, work is expected to begin shortly on the 3rd residential complex, which will feature 13 neighborhoods. Simultaneously, the construction of supporting infrastructure, including auxiliary buildings at the restored Aghdam Juma Mosque and a multifunctional administrative building in the city, is set to commence in the near future.