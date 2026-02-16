First day of Russia-Ukraine-US talks concludes in Geneva

Russian-Ukrainian talks took place today in Geneva with the participation of the United States. The parties will continue discussions on Wednesday.

Trilateral talks on the Ukrainian settlement concluded in Geneva. The meeting, attended by representatives of Russia, Ukraine, and the United States, lasted 4,5 hours and was closed to the media.

According to previous reports, key parameters of the settlement, including military, political, and humanitarian, were supposed to have been discussed during today's meeting.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that no news should be expected on Tuesday, as the talks will continue tomorrow.