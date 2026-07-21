Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgia and Singapore discuss transport and logistics cooperation

Georgia and Singapore discuss transport and logistics cooperation
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

During a visit to Singapore, Georgian Economy Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili met with acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow  to discuss economic cooperation, the Georgian Ministry of Economy reported.

Kvrivishvili outlined Georgia's development as a regional transport and logistics hub, highlighting government investment in airports, highways, railways, ports, and other key infrastructure.

The talks also stressed the need to deepen cooperation within the framework of the Middle Corridor.

Kvrivishvili highlighted the strategic importance of the new Tbilisi International Airport and the Anaklia deep-water port projects.

The two sides also discussed strengthening ties in maritime logistics.

The importance of cooperation in civil aviation was also emphasised.

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