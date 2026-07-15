Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgia and Turkmenistan to develop Black Sea ports

Georgia and Turkmenistan to develop Black Sea ports
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Speaking at a forum of Georgian and Turkmen business circles, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has expressed Tbilisi's support for Turkmenistan's efforts to develop the logistics potential of its Black Sea ports.

According to Kobakhidze, the free industrial zone being created at the Anaklia port would become an important platform for Turkmen companies, allowing them to explore regional markets.

Last year, freight traffic on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway increased sixfold, while cargo volumes along the Middle Corridor rose by 33%, the Prime Minister noted.

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