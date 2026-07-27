Georgia to open new runway in fall 2026

Kutaisi International Airport plans to open a new 3.6-kilometer runway in fall 2026, making it the longest in Georgia.

A new runway will be opened at Kutaisi International Airport in Georgia in fall 2026, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili said.

"It will be the longest in our country... If current infrastructure work fully complies with the plan and schedule, we expect to be able to open the new runway and taxiways and make them fully operational by fall of this year,”

- Mariam Kvrivishvili said.

Construction of the 3.6-kilometer runway at David Aghmashenebeli Kutaisi International Airport began in October 2024. The project, with a total cost of 240 mln lari (approximately $91.6 mln), will facilitate the development of a logistics center and cargo terminal at the airport, and will also allow for the addition of long-haul flights.