Hajiyev calls for global approach to regulating social media and AI

The global community should develop ethical standards and appropriate regulations for social media platforms and artificial intelligence technologies while ensuring continued technological development, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said at the 4th International Global Media Forum in Shusha.

He said that technological progress should go hand in hand with responsibility and protection of society, particularly younger generations.

"This is not a debate about restricting technology. It is about protecting children and ensuring that digital innovation develops together with digital responsibility," Hajiyev said.

The official noted that governments around the world are facing the challenge of protecting children and adolescents from harmful online content, cyber violence, bullying, addictive algorithms, and psychological risks while maintaining access to information and freedom of expression.

"We are making the same mistakes with regard to artificial intelligence. And again, no one can stop technological development and science. But there should be ethical norms and there should also be certain regulations," Hajiyev said.

He noted that the media has become a key pillar of resilience and mutual understanding in modern societies, while responsible communication plays a critical role in preventing conflicts and rebuilding trust.

"Social media has expanded free access to communication, but it has also accelerated the spread of disinformation, manipulation and pressure within our societies. Digital technologies have given people the opportunity to be heard, while at the same time making it more difficult to distinguish facts from false information," Hajiyev said.

According to him, modern conflicts are fought not only on the battlefield but also in the information space, increasing the responsibility of the media to provide accurate and reliable information.

The Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan stressed that trust can be rebuilt through dialogue, professionalism and mutual respect.