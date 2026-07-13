IRGC attacks US military base in Bahrain with missiles and drones

Iranian forces attacked a base in Bahrain with missiles and drones. The headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet was also attacked.

Iranian forces (IRGC) launched an attack on a US military base in Bahrain. The IRGC used drones and missile launchers during the attack.

"Sheikh Isa Air Base and the US Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain were subjected to massive missile and drone strikes by Iran,”

– the IRGC informed.

Earlier, Iranian authorities announced a response to US threats. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian noted that Tehran would respond with actions, not words.

Tensions between Iran and the US erupted last week. The two sides attempted to reach an agreement, but talks in Oman failed. The US announced the resumption of a naval blockade, and the exchange of strikes continues.