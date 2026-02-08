Iran announces its readiness to export oil despite US military presence

Mousa Ahmadi, head of the Iranian Parliament's Energy Committee, stated that the US naval presence will not impede Iran's oil exports.

These remarks were published by the Iran International news outlet.

"The path we use to export our oil will continue",

Ahmadi said.

He emphasized that Iran has extensive experience in circumventing international sanctions, and therefore the US military deployment will not be an obstacle.

According to Ahmadi, there have been no official reports of Iranian oil tankers being seized in the international waters of the Persian Gulf.

Tehran does not anticipate any significant changes to the current situation in the near term, he also noted.