Iran has no plans to discuss missile program with US - Ali Shamkhani

Ali Shamkhani, a senior advisor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, stated that Iranian negotiators did not plan to discuss issues related to Iran's missile program during upcoming talks with Washington.

Shamkhani emphasised that the USA should engage in serious negotiations rather than resort to threats of military action. According to Shamkhani, if Washington initiates the use of force, not only the region but the entire world would suffer, as global oil trade would be disrupted.

"This war in such a region would, in principle, not be confined to military issues alone, and given the region's energy capacity, it would certainly affect numerous factors around the world that impact the lives of people globally",

Ali Shamkhani said.

According to Shamkhani, Tehran would interpret even limited strikes on its territory as a declaration of war.