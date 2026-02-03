Iran may reduce uranium enrichment levels

Iran is ready to reduce uranium enrichment from 60% to 20% with US concessions, the advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ali Shamkhani, told Al Mayadeen.

"The 60% enrichment level can be reduced to 20% if they are concerned about it, but they must pay for it," Shamkhani said.

According to him, enrichment to 60% is intended "to counter the plots of its enemies" and "to prepare for negotiations and dialogue."

The senior advisor emphasized that Iran’s nuclear program is “peaceful and within local capabilities”.

