Iran pushing forward development of regional transport corridors

Iran attaches great importance to the development of the North-South and East-West international transport corridors, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh said during a meeting in Tehran with members of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee.

“Several issues are of great importance for Iran, including attracting investment in the country’s northern ports, strengthening freight transportation and transit diplomacy, expanding cooperation with regional countries, and developing the country’s eastern and western terminals,” Farzaneh Sadegh said.

She noted that during her visits to regional countries, important agreements were reached on the development of transit corridors, adding that a clear increase in freight transportation through Iran is being observed, Trend reported.

Sadegh said that work is continuing on one of the country’s key railway projects, the Chabahar-Zahedan railway line. Rail laying operations are expected to be completed by the end of the summer, while the railway line is scheduled to be commissioned in September or October, the minister added.