Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran warns of destroying all US infrastructure in region

Iran warns of destroying all US infrastructure in region
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

If U.S. President Donald Trump follows through on his threats to attack Iranian infrastructure, the country’s armed forces will deliver strikes on U.S. facilities in the region, a representative of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.

"If recent threats made by the U.S. president that the country’s military would hit the infrastructure of the Islamic Republic of Iran are carried out, then everything that has been remained untouched thanks to Iran’s restraint - the entire U.S. infrastructure in the region - will be destroyed by the Iranian Armed Forces in powerful strikes, leaving no trace behind, as if it had never existed in the first place," the statement reads.

According to the statement, the Strait of Hormuz is a red line for Iran and the country will not tolerate U.S. interference in controlling it.

Earlier, Trump threatened to destroy Iran’s infrastructure, but also stated his willingness to reach an agreement.

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